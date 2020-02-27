Opening reception of Honolulu Festival canceled; other events still on

"We are going forward as planned with the 26th annual Honolulu Festival from March 6-8 and have an exciting schedule of cultural performances and special events planned, including the new Sake & Food Fest, the Waikiki Grand Parade and the spectacular Nagaoka Fireworks Show over Waikiki Beach. This year’s festival theme is ‘Making the World a Better Place for Our Future, from the Pacific to the World.’ The Honolulu Festival is a beloved annual tradition for thousands of residents and visitors for how it celebrates culture and promotes greater harmony and goodwill among all people.”