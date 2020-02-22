Hawaii teen with a dream of becoming a soccer pro selected for elite national team

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Liya Brooks was 8 years old when she kicked her first soccer ball in competition. That got her hooked on the beautiful game.
"I've tried other sports but I feel like I connect to soccer the most, and it's just the most fun," she said.
U.S. Club Soccer selected the 14-year-old Moanalua High School freshman for its first-ever id2 National Selection Girls Team, a group of some of America’s best female soccer players born in 2005.
"It is breathtaking. It's a really big honor," Liya said. "I feel that there's a weight on my shoulders, but I know that I can carry the weight and represent Hawaii very well."
She’s a goalkeeper and the only member of the team from Hawaii.
“The majority of these girls play with developmental academies and teams that are part of the Elite Clubs National League which is an elite league on the mainland,” said her mom, Tandi Nelson-Brooks.
The 14-member id2 squad will travel to England in March to challenge girls’ teams from top soccer academies.
"There the pace is very high. It's a lot of thinking. It's not just kick the ball and run after it," Liya said.
Nelson-Brooks said her daughter is resilient and driven.
"I'm extremely proud of her," she said.
Liya balances soccer with school work, maintaining a 3.9 grade point average. She also plays the tuba in Moanalua's symphony orchestra.
And she has a goal.
“I really want to become a professional soccer player,” she said.
Liya is also trying to make the U.S. Youth National Team. Being chosen for the id2 team will definitely help.
