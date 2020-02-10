Army medic, girlfriend set to be sentenced in 2014 love triangle murder

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Army medic and another woman accused in a love triangle murder are set to be sentenced on Monday.
As part of a plea deal, Michael Walker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Catherine Walker, in 2014.
He had been charged with first-degree murder, which carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. But by pleading guilty to second-degree murder, he could be eligible to leave prison one day.
Michael Walker’s co-defendant, Ailsa “Lisa” Jackson, also pleaded guilty to murder in 2015. Jackson said she and Michael were having an affair.
Catherine Walker was found dead in her Aliamanu Military Reservation home six years ago.
Jackson admitted she’d broken into the Walker home ― using the key Michael Walker left for her ― and stabbed Catherine Walker over and over again.
Jackson waited 30 minutes and watched Catherine Walker take her last breath before leaving.
In a November 2014 interrogation, video of which HNN obtained, Michael Walker admitted to cheating on his wife, but pinned his wife’s murder on Jackson.
He also admits to having multiple other affairs, and even taking payment from men for sex.
“I have a problem. I’m a sex addict," adding that Jackson threatened his wife’s life.
Prosecutors say Walker not only knew what Jackson was planning, but encouraged her to do it.
Walker and Jackson met through an online dating site in September 2014.
Walker told her that he was married and that his “deepest desire” was to have his wife gone, but he couldn’t divorce her, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Brady said during a plea hearing for Jackson.
The lovers then discussed Jackson carrying out the killing while Walker was at work so he would have an alibi, Brady said.
Walker has been behind bars since 2014.
And in 2017, he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for sexually abusing a child, assault and communicating a threat after authorities investigating his wife’s murder found child pornography.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.