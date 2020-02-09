HART opens the doors to rail cars and platform for a community preview

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Days after the mayor scrapped plans to renovate the Blaisdell Center over concerns of rail costs, the public had a chance to check out the already-completed rail facilities that have been years, and billions of dollars, in the making.
Community members were given access to the passenger platform at Leeward Community College. They were also allowed to hop on board the train cars.
The event was held as part of the rail authority’s Train Community Day. Many families lined up to get a glimpse inside.
Each car includes seats that can collapse, allowing for more space for wheelchair passengers or other needs. Those in attendance at Saturday’s open house said they were eager to ride it once its completed.
“In case there’s traffic jams or something, it’s definitely a possibility,” Pearl City resident Dino Reyes said.
Dayne Saito, who also lives in Pearl City said, “The station was nice. I was surprised. I didn’t expect it to be as big as it was.”
Others like Chrissy Myers, who lives in Kakaako, said what appeals her is the thought of a quicker commute.
“I will ride it. I’ll definitely ride it just because it’s better than being in traffic,” Myers said.
But the controversial project with a soaring price tag and foggy finish date has upset many residents and businesses over the years, some of which have criticized the project, saying congestion on the roads won’t be reduced.
According to the HART’s website, the estimated completion date for the full route and 21 stations is Dec. 2025.
