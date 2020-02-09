Emergency repairs begin on crumbling highway near Crouching Lion, snarling traffic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With high surf pounding shores across the state, erosion is continuing to cause problem for some, including an already troubled portion of highway on Oahu’s windward side.
Kamehameha Highway near Crouching Lion continues to crumble away. On Saturday, state crews began repairs to the severely eroded roadway.
The necessary work is creating some big traffic delays for drivers. One motorist said it took more than an hour to get from Kualoa to Crouching Lion.
Drivers are advised that the emergency repairs are being done daily from 7 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Only one lane is open during that time.
On Monday, the work stretches into Kaaawa at four sites: Fronting Kanenelu Beach; Near the intersection with Kaaawa Valley Road; Fronting Kaaawa Elementary School; and near the intersection with Polinalina Road.
A contra-flow will be set up during hours of repair.
