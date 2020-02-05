Man arrested after allegedly breaking in to at least 2 homes in the same morning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspected serial burglar has been arrested by Honolulu police.
Peter Peteres was caught in Kalihi around 4 Sunday morning after a woman found him in her home on Palamea Street.
Just minutes earlier, a neighbor’s surveillance camera shows what appears to be the same man breaking into his house.
Rodney Takamatsu said Peteres had his stolen phone on him when he was arrested.
“He snuck in the house quiet enough that he didn’t wake up the dogs. Walked 15 feet picked up a bag. Grabbed my phone. Walked out,” Takamatsu said.
The 28-year-old faces first-degree burglary charges.
Takamatsu said the arrest is a good step in the right direction in cutting down on crime in the area.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.