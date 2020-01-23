Gabbard among 12 presidential candidates on Democratic primary ballot in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will be on the August Democratic primary ballot in Hawaii, along with 11 other presidential candidates.
Twelve candidates met Wednesday’s deadline to file, according to the Democratic Party of Hawaii.
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris originally filed paperwork to be listed but later withdrew when she ended her campaign.
The following names are on the ballot:
- Michael Bennet
- Joe Biden
- Michael Bloomberg
- Pete Buttigieg
- John Delaney
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Andrew Yang
The deadline to register to vote is Feb. 18.
A new poll out by Boston radio station WBUR shows that Gabbard is polling at 5% in New Hampshire. That puts her in the same category as entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading that poll at 29%, followed by former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 17% and Joe Biden at 14%.
