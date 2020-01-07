2 elderly women robbed at gunpoint in Salt Lake

(Source: (Image: Hawaii News Now))
January 7, 2020 at 6:04 AM HST - Updated January 7 at 6:04 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 77-year-old woman and 80-year-old woman were robbed at gunpoint on Salt Lake early Monday, Honolulu police said.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m.

According to a police report, an unidentified man armed with a handgun approached the two women and demanded their belongings.

He then fled the scene in a light-colored vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information should call authorities.

