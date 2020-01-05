Man, 25, arrested in a Waipahu assault case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect has been arrested, accused of assaulting another man along a Waipahu Roadway.
Police didn’t provide an exact location for the incident, but they say 25-year-old Kaleihaaheokaumakaaloha Kamahele was arrested for second-degree assault.
Police say he assaulted a 26-year-old man with a knife. It happened around 7:10 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.
At last check Sunday morning, Kamahele remained behind bars pending investigation. He has yet to be charged.
Additional details haven’t been released.
This story may be updated.
