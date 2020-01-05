Attempted murder case opened after Mililani robbery ends in gunfire

Attempted murder case opened after Mililani robbery ends in gunfire
File photo of a Honolulu police car. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | January 4, 2020 at 11:25 PM HST - Updated January 4 at 11:25 PM

MILILANI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are looking for two males involved in a first-degree robbery and attempted murder case in the Mililani area Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, one of the suspects robbed two men, ages 21 and 22, at about 1:45 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene and the victims found him shortly after.

HPD says a second suspect fired a gun at the victims’ vehicle. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.