Elderly man savagely beaten in midday robbery at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are trying to track down a robber who brutally attacked a 76-year-old man over the weekend in the parking structure at Ala Moana Center.
The victim was rushed to the hospital after being savagely beaten for his Rolex watch.
It happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday on the mauka side of the mall, not far from Macy’s.
The area is well-lit with lots of foot traffic, and witnesses say there were plenty of people around when the suspect made his move.
Police sources say the victim had nodded off in his van while waiting for his wife to get back from one of the stores. He’d been parked for about a half-hour when his passenger side door suddenly opened.
The suspect grabbed a purse that was in the van and then came at the victim with a knife and tried to snatch his wristwatch, police sources said.
Duane Hipperson drove up on the robbery as the suspect and victim tumbled from the van into the street.
“He got the watch when he knocked him out,” Hipperson said of the suspect.
Hipperson said the robber then dropped the knife and took off running, leaving the man bleeding and barely conscious on the asphalt.
“He definitely had a bloody nose, bloody mouth. He had a cut on the side of his cheek," Hipperson said. "And then he had a gash on his hand. He probably tried to prevent himself from getting stabbed."
Hipperson said he helped the victim out of the road and onto the sidewalk.
He said it was hard to get a good look at the suspect because everything happened so quickly ― and the man was clothed almost head to toe.
“A full jacket, sweatshirt. He had a baseball cap. Sunglasses,” he said. “So it was very hard to get a very accurate description. Ethnicity, all that.”
Police sources say security cameras that would have captured video of the suspect running off from the scene were not working.
If you have any information on the incident, you’re asked to call Honolulu police.
