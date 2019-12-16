HFD investigating blaze at abandoned home in Kalihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of firefighters battled a blaze at an abandoned home in Kalihi on Sunday night.
According to the Honolulu Fire Department, 40 firefighters responded to the blaze at a single-story house on Iao Lane around 9:20 p.m.
When they arrived, it was fully involved.
HFD said the roof partially collapsed, making it more difficult to put out the flames.
The fire was extinguished about 20 minutes later.
Authorities said squatters are known to frequent the abandoned house.
The Hawaiian Electric Company also responded to secure a downed powerline.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This story will be updated.
