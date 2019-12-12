Band director arrested, indicted for 3rd-degree sex assault

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A band director at an Ewa Beach school has been arrested and indicted for third-degree sexual assault.
Court documents allege Armando Langaman, the band director at Campbell High School, inappropriately touched an underage girl in 2016.
The documents say Langaman befriended a girl who was 13 at the time at Ilima Middle School.
He’s accused of hugging the girl, kissing her on the neck and cheek, and touching her buttocks over her clothes. The girl recently told her father about the alleged incident.
Campbell High sent a letter to parents saying Langaman is currently on leave.
“The health and safety of students and staff is of the highest priority,” the school’s principal said in the letter. “There is a process that needs to be honored to ensure a fair and thorough outcome. We ask for your patience and assistance in not spreading rumors or speculation during the time of his leave.”
The school added that upcoming concerts will go on as planned, despite some changes.
Langaman faces two counts of sex assault in the third degree and one count of sex assault in the fourth degree.
He’s expected to appear in court on Monday.
