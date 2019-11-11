Kaʻikena Scanlan living the Hawaiian experience as a farmer, kumu and musician

Hawaiian Language is an important part of Scanlan's music. From songs like "He Kanaka" to "Smoke all Day" to "Utu Bang Bang," he says the stories in these songs always connect to what he teaches, specifically their Hawaiian cultural significance. "I definitely try and influence my set with Hawaiian language," said Scanlan. "There's a lot of songs that we have strictly in Hawaiian language and English verse. But then there's also times in between the set where I'm speaking Hawaiian and I actually feel more comfortable expressing my thoughts through Hawaiian language. I feel like the ability to hear somebody doing that, to have that comfortableness, somebody just being able to speak that language out in a public place with such a big crowd encourages other people to want to go back and jump in."