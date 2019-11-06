Infestation of tropical fire ants closes a Maui sports complex

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -An infestation of tropical fire ants is shutting down fields at the Central Maui Regional sports complex.
County officials have closed off fields 9 through 13 until further notice after the infestation was recently discovered.
The Parks and Rec Department is treating the fields and plans to reassess conditions later this week.
Tropical fire ants are different from invasive Little Fire Ants. They are slightly larger in size.
They do nest in soil, however they don’t construct mounds, according to the Hawaii Invasive Species Council.
They do still sting, but the side effects of their stings mostly cause irritation rather than painful blisters.
