Paula Fuga, Kimie Minor, among many joining Talk Story host McKenna Maduli for jam session in Hau’ula

About Lina Robins-Tamure: Lina brings a soulful lift to Hawaiian and Island music. A musician from the west side of O’ahu, she was born and raised in Wai’anae and hails from a long line of musicians, songwriters and hula dancers. She grew up singing Hawaiian music at the age of 2, inspired by her dad, who then introduced her to R&B, Soul, Jazz, Pop and Rock and Roll. Lina plays the 'ukulele, guitar and bass and has been performing professionally for over 10 years. One of her proudest moments was being on the Oprah Show at age 12 with one of her heroes, Mariah Carey. For the past 6 years, she has been playing Hawaiian music in 'Uhe’uhene, a trio formed by her and her cousins. They are currently working on their first album. You can also find Lina gigging solo around Waikiki. @lina_r_t