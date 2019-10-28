Labor bill favoring unions becomes law without the mayor’s signature

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Union workers will essentially get priority for all city projects over $2 million thanks to a bill that is now law.
Mayor Caldwell says he allowed Bill 37 to become law without his signature, citing legal concerns.
The law would require the city to negotiate contracts with trade unions.
Critics of the measure said it was unfair to non-union businesses, but supporters said it would ensure that contracts are completed on time and on-budget.
It’s scheduled to take effect in May 2020 and the mayor hopes to resolve some of the concerns before then.
