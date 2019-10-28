DeForest Buckner talks family, favorite foods and football

San Francisco 49er defensive lineman DeForest Buckner was back in Hawaii visiting family before the start of the football season. He met up with Talk Story host McKenna Maduli at Aloha Stadium on a promo shoot for Jack in the Box. After a fun and quick get-to-know trivia round, the Punahou alumnus talked about growing up in Hawaii and his goals.
“Westside was where I was born and raised. I grew up that whole side my entire life,” said Buckner. “Being able to especially give back to the community (by) hosting a camp with Michael Bennett and Maa Tanuvasa. I know where my roots are. I love giving back to all the kids in Hawaii, but Waianae holds a special place in my heart.”
Buckner also talked about preparing for the 2019 season. “I am just approaching this year just like any other year I have had. Doing as much as I can for my team and making sure I am prepared physically and mentally for the season. We got a lot of guys that were injured last year that are coming back and I am very excited to get it started.”
About DeForest Buckner: DeForest Buckner is a defensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers football team in the NFL. The Punahou graduate played college football at the University of Oregon, then was selected in first round of the 2016 NFL Draft to join the 49ers.
