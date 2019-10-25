Kauai police close portion of Kuhio Hwy. in Kapaa due to critical pedestrian crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Kauai have closed a stretch of Kuhio Highway in Kapaa due to a crash that critically injured two pedestrians Friday morning.
Authorities said the pedestrians were crossing the highway near the Ala Road intersection around 6 a.m. when they were struck by a Jeep that was traveling southbound.
The pedestrians were taken to the Wilcox Memorial Center in critical condition.
The driver was not injured.
Kuhio Highway, between Keaka and Hoi roads, remains closed as police investigate. Officials expect the highway to be closed for an extended period of time.
This story will be updated.
