Take a peek into the history of a Honolulu neighborhood with this new exhibit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A new art exhibit at UH Manoa is giving people a glimpse into Honolulu’s past.
The “Francis Haar: Disappearing Honolulu” exhibit is now on display at the John Young Museum of Art.
Original black and white photos are featured in the exhibit. They were taken by photographer and filmmaker Francis Haar.
Captured in the photos are scenes of Honolulu’s 'A’ala neighborhood during the 1960s.
“The film and photographs in the exhibition were Francis Haar’s efforts to document a working class neighborhood that will soon disappear in the name of urban renewal. Many similar efforts are underway on Oahu currently that warrant attention,” curator and UH Manoa photography professor Gaye Chan said.
Photos showed a simpler time. One taken on N. Beretania Street showed working class residents walking through aged two-story wooden homes and businesses on a street marked with the name “FOLLIE.”
Haar taught photography at the university between 1965 and 1985.
The exhibit will be open to the public until Dec. 9.
