FTA: Honolulu rail project botched program to relocate homes, businesses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The federal government says the city’s $9 billion rail project botched its program to relocate homes and businesses along the route.
It was a problem HART’s new management discovered last year and reported.
But the Federal Transit Administration investigation that followed found many more problems.
FTA says 96% of the cases didn’t follow federal guidelines for how to help displaced homeowners, tenants and businesses.
In 44% of the cases, the displaced people were harmed by not getting help they were entitled to.
And in 22% of the cases, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation paid too much.
The FTA says HART must revisit most of the displaced people to see if they need more help, and can’t use any federal money for relocations and to add staff.
HART says it has already begun that process.
