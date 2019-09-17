Law enforcement has a message for game room operators: ‘We’re coming for you’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal and city law enforcement agencies have a message for game room operators: We’re coming for you.
In a news conference Tuesday, representatives from the FBI, ATF, Department of Homeland Security and Honolulu Police Department announced a statewide crackdown on illegal game rooms.
Indictments have been handed out to more than a dozen people following raids Monday.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii Kenji Price said they’ve located approximately 80 illegal game rooms on Oahu alone in commercial and residential areas.
Honolulu Police Department Chief Susan Ballard added that those who know about illegal game rooms should contact authorities.
“We’re going to come after you,” she told game room operators.
“Some people say, 'Hey, it’s only gambling. But the crime we’re seeing, the guns, the stabbing” are oftentimes linked to game rooms, she said. “We are going to go after those who are committing these crimes.”
