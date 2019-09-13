Judge overturns victory by Kealoha in civil case that triggered mailbox scandal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Relatives of Katherine Kealoha who once unsuccessfully sued the former Honolulu deputy prosecutor for theft were granted a new trial on Friday.
Attorneys for Florence Puana, Katherine Kealoha’s elderly grandmother, filed a motion last month asking for a new civil trial against Kealoha, who was convicted earlier this year in a massive public corruption trial.
In 2015, Puana and her son Gerard had accused Kealoha of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from them, but a state court famously ruled in favor of Kealoha in the case and awarded her $658,000.
In their motion for a new civil trial, lawyers for the Puana family claimed that Kealoha was found guilty in the federal public corruption case because she committed fraud in state court in order to win the civil trial.
Federal prosecutors said Kealoha lied on the stand and used forged documents notarized by a fictitious person named Alison Lee Wong to win the case, and lawyers for the Puana family used evidence from the federal case their motion requesting a new trial.
