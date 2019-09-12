Molokai designer to debut collection at London fashion event

LONDON, England (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fashion designer from Molokai will become the first Native Hawaiian to be showcase her work at London Pacific Fashion Week.
Kanoelani Davis, of PoMahina Designs, will be presenting her collection on the runway this Friday.
“It has been exciting and I’m very nervous,” said Davis, in an email. “Being the first Native Hawaiian to be live at the London Pacific Fashion Week, as well as closing the show, especially during a huge motion and shift in Hawaii with Mauna Kea, I feel a lot of mana moving.”
“It is through fashion, yes, but it’s also through being a voice on another level for our people in Hawaii in spaces such as this.”
The theme of this year’s London Pacific Fashion Week is climate change, which Davis said is fitting because her designs largely represent the natural resources of the Hawaiian islands.
The collection she will showcase at the fashion event is called “Elemental Subconscious,” focusing on the female essence. She said it’s a contrast to her previous creations where she tried to strike a balance between the masculine and feminine.
London Pacific Fashion Week runs concurrently with London Fashion Week.
The event was founded in 2012 and seeks to promote the talents of fashion designers from across the Pacific.
“I am both honored and humbled,” Davis said. It brings with it great passion and kuleana to be representing Molokai and Hawaii well.”
