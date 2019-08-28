Reading books over the summer earned a Hawaii Island student an awesome prize

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congratulations are in order for Gianna Zarley of Waimea Elementary School.
Over the summer, the second grader participated in the 2019 Summer Reading Program and she won the grand prize drawing.
She was awarded Tuesday with four round-trip Alaska Airlines tickets to anywhere the airline flies.
The summer reading program encourages people of all ages to pick up a good book and read.
Nearly 20,000 readers entered the drawing. Organizers said more than 16.3 million minutes of reading books, ebooks, audiobooks, and more were logged by participants.
This year’s theme: “A Universe of Stories,” which pointed keiki to learn about space, science fiction, Hawaiian astronomy and wayfinding.
Zarley was surprised with the grand prize at a special presentation at the Thelma Parker Public and School Library.
