Hawaiian Air flight attendants to picket over contract negotiations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants will picket at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday to protest extended contract negotiations.
The flight attendants say their pay has fallen compared to others in the industry, while cost of living in Hawaii continues to climb.
They added that negotiations last week offered wage increases, but other proposed parts of the contract would negate those increases.
Flight attendants will be at the Hawaiian Air interisland terminal and Lobby 4 of Terminal 2.
