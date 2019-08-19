Deadline for Real Property Taxes approaches for Kauai, Oahu residents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Real Property Tax deadline is this week for Oahu and Kauai residents.
This covers the 2019-2020 tax year. Officials have already mailed bills to landowners.
If you’re yet to a receive a bill, property owners may call the county’s tax department.
The minimum tax for Oahu residents is $300. Payments can be made online, in person or by mail.
The deadline for the first installment of real property taxes is Tuesday.
