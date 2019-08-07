State to install 4 raised crosswalks on Farrington Highway in Waianae

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will install four raised crosswalks on Farrington Highway near Waianae High to slow traffic in the area.
Crews will install the crosswalks Tuesday, and the project should be wrapped up by Thursday.
The raised crosswalks will be placed over existing crosswalks that are heavily used ― and not signaled, the state Transportation Department said.
“Raised crosswalks promote pedestrian safety by improving the visibility of pedestrians in the crosswalks and providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce vehicle speed at the crosswalk,” the DOT said, in a news release.
The crosswalks will be installed at the intersections with Ala Walua Street, the Waianae High School exit, Alawa Place, and Maiuu Road. The speed limit in the area is 25 mph.
The project is the second of its kind on Oahu.
The state previously installed raised crosswalks on a busy stretch of Kalihi Street near three public schools.

