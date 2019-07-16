Upcoming residential development in Mililani faces hefty fines over erosion concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state Health Department is seeking to fine a Mililani developer $2,000, alleging they’re not taking appropriate erosion control precautions.
The project, 900 Green Valley, is a residential project that’s been stalled for months.
The state worries that inadequate geotextile coverings and construction fencing could allow runoff and dust to get into nearby residential areas and streams.
“I will ask city officials to impose additional fines and to order the developer to halt the project until corrective measures are implemented," said City Councilmember Ron Menor.
Menor said the Mililani Neighborhood Board had expressed concerns about potential erosion problems early on but were told by city that it had already had already issued permits.
“If you left it exposed and the rain hits it, then you have problem with slipping, a landslide, a mudslide,” added environmental activist Carroll Cox.
Jianjie Ji, president of 900 Green Valley, said he plans to contest the Health Department’s fine.
He said the project has preventative measures in place, adding that city inspectors examine the site every two or three weeks and have found no problems.
“We do so many protections. We cover all the hill. The whole thing is green,” he said.
According to the state, if the company doesn’t install better erosion controls, it could face fines of up to $25,000 a day.
