Oahu man nabbed in child enticement sting used cameras hidden in toy cars

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu man was being held without bail on Monday after investigators conducting a child enticement sting apparently discovered a number of cameras in his home that were hidden inside of toy cars.
Neil Both-Magnisi was arrested in March after an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old boy convinced Both-Magnisi that he would meet him in person.
In an application for a search warrant, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent said Both-Magnisi asked his mother ― during a visit at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu ― to collect and destroy a number of toy cars he had in their home on Skyline Drive in Alewa Heights.
The woman then told a co-worker about her son’s request and showed her one of the cars, court documents show. The friend reportedly told police.
According to an affidavit, Both-Magnisi’s mother gave agents “six black-colored mini cameras, which resembled toy cars that were stored inside a pink-colored pouch.”
She told them she’d found the pouch in her son’s dresser. She also turned over a Sony laptop, investigators said.
When they searched the dresser, agents found another mini-camera and multiple micro-SD cards, along with three memory sticks. The court has given the investigators authority to recover the data on the storage media, finding probable cause that they are connected to the sexual enticement charges against Both-Magnisi.
Both-Magnisi was one of four men arrested in enticement stings on the same weekend, though he was the only suspect held without bail after prosecutors argued that the charges and a prior sexual offense involving a child made showed he was danger to the community.
