Full list of 2019 Fourth of July fireworks shows across Hawaii

Hereʻs a list of free fireworks shows and celebrations going on throughout the islands for the Fourth of July. Note: the firing times for fireworks shows are approximate.
Oahu
Ala Moana Centerʻs 4th of July Festivities
- Location: Ala Moana Shopping Center/Ala Moana Beach Park
- Shoppers will be treated to a free concert series and a 20 percent savings pass from July 4 to 7 at the Ala Moana Shopping Center. The public is invited to the 28th annual Fireworks Spectacular that will be launched over Ala Moana Beach Park.
- Firing time: July 4 at 8:30 p.m.
4th of July Fireworks and Concert at the Hukilau Marketplace
- Location: Hukilau Marketplace, Laie, Hawaii
- Time: A concert featuring performances by a host of local musicians like the Makaha Sons and Rebel Souljaz will begin at 4 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Admission, and a few activities, will be free.
Kailua Fireworks Show
- Location: Kailua Bay
- Firing time: This popular show is open to the public and will begin at 8 p.m. on July 4. A shuttle service will be available from the Kailua Town Parking Garage to the show.
Maui
Front Street Fireworks Show
- Location: Front Street, Lahaina, Hawaii
- Firing time: Fireworks are set to display at 8 p.m. on July 4 from a barge offshore.
Kauai
30th Annual Concert in the Sky
- Location: Vidinha Soccer Field, Lihue, Kauai
- Time: The event will run from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will feature performances by Kapena, games, food, and a fireworks. All proceeds from games will go to Kauai Hospice.
Kekaha Fourth of July Celebration
- Location: Kekaha, Hawaii
- Firing time: Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
- Festivities begin at 10 a.m. and will include cultural demonstrations, exhibits, and crafts hosted by E Ola Mau Na Leo o Kekaha.
Hawaii Island
Kailua-Kona Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Extravaganza
- Time and Place: The 24th annual Fourth of July Parade begins at 6 p.m. on July 4 on Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona. Fireworks show will begin at 8 p.m. over Kailua Bay.
Hilo Bay Blast
- Location: Hilo Town/Bay
- Time: In honor of those in uniform, the festivities will kick off with the “A Salute to Our Veterans” Hilo Bay 5k. The race will begin at 7 a.m. at Liliuokalani Gardens. A fireworks show will end the day-long celebration at 8 p.m.
Lanai
27th Annual Lanai Pineapple Festival
- Location: Dole Park, Awalua Ave., Lanai
- Time: A fun-filled day of food, games, and entertainment that kicks off at noon on July 6 and ends with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
