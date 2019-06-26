Full list of 2019 Fourth of July fireworks shows across Hawaii

Fireworks go off at Magic Island on the Fourth of July. (Image: Peter Tang Photography)
By 'A'ali'i Dukelow | June 26, 2019 at 12:46 PM HST - Updated June 26 at 12:46 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Independence Day is just around the corner!

Hereʻs a list of free fireworks shows and celebrations going on throughout the islands for the Fourth of July. Note: the firing times for fireworks shows are approximate.

Oahu

Ala Moana Centerʻs 4th of July Festivities

  • Location: Ala Moana Shopping Center/Ala Moana Beach Park 
  • Shoppers will be treated to a free concert series and a 20 percent savings pass from July 4 to 7 at the Ala Moana Shopping Center. The public is invited to the 28th annual Fireworks Spectacular that will be launched over Ala Moana Beach Park.
  • Firing time: July 4 at 8:30 p.m. 
  • More info here

4th of July Fireworks and Concert at the Hukilau Marketplace

  • Location: Hukilau Marketplace, Laie, Hawaii 
  • Time: A concert featuring performances by a host of local musicians like the Makaha Sons and Rebel Souljaz will begin at 4 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Admission, and a few activities, will be free. 
  • Additional details here.  

Kailua Fireworks Show

  • Location: Kailua Bay
  • Firing time: This popular show is open to the public and will begin at 8 p.m. on July 4. A shuttle service will be available from the Kailua Town Parking Garage to the show. 
  • Additional info available here.

Maui

Front Street Fireworks Show

  • Location: Front Street, Lahaina, Hawaii
  • Firing time: Fireworks are set to display at 8 p.m. on July 4 from a barge offshore. 
  • Click here for more info

Kauai

30th Annual Concert in the Sky

  • Location: Vidinha Soccer Field, Lihue, Kauai
  • Time: The event will run from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will feature performances by Kapena, games, food, and a fireworks. All proceeds from games will go to Kauai Hospice. 
  • Details on their website

Kekaha Fourth of July Celebration

  • Location: Kekaha, Hawaii
  • Firing time: Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. 
  • Festivities begin at 10 a.m. and will include cultural demonstrations, exhibits, and crafts hosted by E Ola Mau Na Leo o Kekaha. 
  • More info on their Facebook page

Hawaii Island

Kailua-Kona Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Extravaganza

  • Time and Place: The 24th annual Fourth of July Parade begins at 6 p.m. on July 4 on Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona. Fireworks show will begin at 8 p.m. over Kailua Bay. 
  • More info here

Hilo Bay Blast

  • Location: Hilo Town/Bay 
  • Time: In honor of those in uniform, the festivities will kick off with the “A Salute to Our Veterans” Hilo Bay 5k. The race will begin at 7 a.m. at Liliuokalani Gardens. A fireworks show will end the day-long celebration at 8 p.m. 
  • Register for the 5k online

Lanai

27th Annual Lanai Pineapple Festival

  • Location: Dole Park, Awalua Ave., Lanai 
  • Time: A fun-filled day of food, games, and entertainment that kicks off at noon on July 6 and ends with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. 
  • Details here

