Beer company reaches settlement over misleading packaging

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -If you’re a Kona Brewing Company customer, you may be eligible for some cash back.
As a result of a recent lawsuit, the Kona Brewing Company is offering partial refunds for misleading people to think the beer is made in Hawaii.
The beers are actually made by the Portland-Based Craft Brew Alliance.
The bottles are packaged with scenes and images from around Hawaii like colorful beaches, bright waterfalls and mountains.
The suit alleged that these images made consumers think it was solely made in Hawaii when the beers are brewed throughout several locations in the nation.
With the receipt, the company will pay up to $20 to people who bought bottled or canned beer in the last six years.
Without a receipt, the max refund is $10.
Papers for a settlement were reportedly filed in a San Francisco federal court last week and await a judge’s approval.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.