In honor of World Turtle Day, a honu was released at an Oahu beach

MAKAPUU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Slowly but surely, a baby honu made its way to the water.
In a special ceremony this past weekend, Sea Life Park released a young Hawaiian green sea turtle into the Pacific.
The honu was born and raised in captivity. Before being let free on the sand and making its way to the water, the honu was blessed as a crowd of onlookers gathered at the beach near Makapuu.
The release was timed and planned in honor of World Turtle Day last week.
It’s the park’s third year doing the release ceremony.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.