Owners in one of Hawaii’s most exclusive condos sue over construction defects

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are at least 120 different construction defects at one of Hawaii’s most exclusive condominium towers, according to a lawsuit filed by property owners at the tower ― and a shortage in skilled building laborers may be at least partially to blame.
The suit alleges a wide range of construction projects at the Waiea condominium were substandard: window wall assemblies that generate loud noises, corrosion in the swimming pool and spa, premature weathering on exteriors and cracks in the concrete parking garage are all listed as problematic.
“Instead of being one of the most sophisticated, luxurious buildings in Honolulu, Waiea is riddled with dozens of construction defects, several of which have marred its reputation and market value,” wrote Kenneth Kasdan, who filed the suit.
Nordic PCL, the company which oversaw the building’s construction, declined comment on this story citing the pending litigation.
Built in 2016, the Waiea is a 36-floor complex with over 170 apartments. Initial prices for condominiums inside the tower ranged from about $1 million to nearly $36 million for a penthouse unit.
Attorney Terry Revere, who has handled similar lawsuits, said this isn’t the only project in Kakaako where the contractors are being sued for construction defects. Some other projects in the area have been sued for installing pipes that prematurely rust, he said.
“In Kakaako, there was for lack of better term a gold rush where many buildings were being sprung up overnight," Revere said. “And when that happens, when people are under pressure from their lenders to get things built, get things sold and get things going, it’s not uncommon to see lots of different defects.”
