Top 5 Valentine’s Day dates you still have time to plan in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Do you have your plans firmed up?
If not, check out some of the options that are still available in Honolulu.
Treat your special someone to an evening of love and luxury on the high seas at the Star of Honolulu’s Valentine’s Day cruise. The Star’s romantic sunset voyage departs from Aloha Tower Marketplace at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.
For $130 per person couples will enjoy a 3-course crab and steak dinner and Signature Mai Tai, and live Hawaiian music throughout the cruise.
Keep in mind there are other sunset cruise options around the state, Groupon and Yelp are a great place to check what’s out there (make sure any deals listed are honored on Valentine’s Day).
The popular boy band 98 Degrees will be making Valentine’s Day a little sweeter this year with their return to Hawaii for a special concert.
98 Degrees will be performing at the Neal Blaisdell Arena for “Hawaii’s Official Valentines Engagement.”
Hawaii artist and Grammy Award nominee Josh Tatofi will also open for the group.
Tickets are still available and range from $69 to $249.
The Blue Note is another Valentine’s Day concert hot spot. Then venue will be hosting ‘Anuhea’ with ticket’s ranging from $25-$45.
Reservations at Hawaii’s top restaurants go fast. But remember, the most expensive doesn’t always equal the most romantic ambiance.
OpenTable.com already shows many time slots filling up at Oahu’s fine dining establishments.
If you are looking for a cost saver, the bundled prix fixe meals are always a great option. It’s also good to keep in mind that many restaurant coupons and gift cards are not honored on Valentine’s Day.
Turtle Bay and the North Shore are perfect for romantic escapes, and as of Thursday Feb. 6 there are still vacancies.
The resort has created a number of Valentine’s Day packages.
Treat your sweetheart to some much needed rest and relaxation or enjoy it together with their romantic specials at the resort’s Nalu Kinetic Spa offered for the entire month of February.
Or take your Valentine on an authentic North Shore adventure of beautiful Kawela Bay. Enjoy a romantic kayaking couple’s special and save 20% off.
There are many other stay-cation options around Oahu.
It would seem appropriate to to spend Valentine’s Day at Waikiki’s “Pink Lady” (a.k.a the Royal Hawaiian Hotel).
There are still rooms with amazing views available at a number of Waikiki hotels, but they are going fast.
ProFlowers.com listed this suggestion, and we have to agree: You can’t go wrong with a beach date.
The best part is that you can wait until almost the very last hour and still have a fantastic memorable experience.
First, don’t forget the lei or roses as a Valentine’s Day flower gift for your love. Second, set up the beach blanket with flickering candles beforehand. Third, get some good bottles of wine, and grab some hoity-toity fancy cheese and crackers. Don’t forget the grapes and strawberries to pair with the wine and cheese.
Fourth, find the perfect romantic beach picnic spot, add in a nighttime swim or a couples massage in the sand. Many hotels and spas in Waikiki offer beach side spa services.
