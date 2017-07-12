Tropical Storm Fernanda continues to weaken as it churns closer to islands

Tropical Storm Fernanda is slowly weakening as it moves further west, but it will still have some weather impacts to the Hawaiian islands over the weekend.

The cyclone has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph and was moving toward the west at about 12 mph. It is forecast to become a tropical depression by Friday.

At 5 a.m. Friday, Fernanda was about 755 miles east of Hilo and 945 miles east of Honolulu. It is expected to continue in this direction for the next few days.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the storm's center.

The storm is pushing up surf for some of the Hawaiian islands. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for east shores of the Big Island and Maui.

Forecasters say the islands could experience very high humidity, warm temperatures and heavy showers as a result of Fernanda.

Check out our Hurricane Tracker here.

LINK: What you need in your emergency supplies kit.

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.