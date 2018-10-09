No tsunami threat to Hawaii after large quake rocks Papua New Guinea

No tsunami threat to Hawaii after large quake rocks Papua New Guinea

The 7.3-magnitude quake rattled Papua New Guinea on Wednesday morning.
By 

HNN Staff

Published 1h at 11:19 AM
Excavator gets stuck in He’eia while removing invasive plants
Published October 9, 2018 at 10:33 PM
TODAY'S HEADLINES

Excavator gets stuck in He’eia while removing invasive plants
An excavator got stuck in mud in He’eia Tuesday.
By 

HNN Staff

October 9
Native Hawaiian Convention to wrap up in Waikiki Wednesday
The Native Hawaiian Convention in Waikiki held a forum for candidates for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs' board of trustees Tuesday.
By 

HNN Staff

October 9
To address spike in traffic deaths, councilwoman wants city to adopt a new traffic safety initiative
Statewide, there have been 92 traffic deaths so far this year, 32 of which were pedestrians. With the spike in fatalities, there's a new push at Honolulu Hale to help save lives.
By 

Ashley Nagaoka

October 9
The Garden Isle lands among top 16 U.S. destinations for honeymooners

Can you feel the love tonight? According to a new ranking by travel website expedia.com, honeymooners on Kauai sure can.
By 

Dillon Ancheta

October 9
Tuesday Evening Weather

Trade winds are here for now, but not for long
By 

Jennifer Robbins

October 9
Target looking to hire 1,000 Hawaii residents for holiday season
  Pedestrian struck 3 times in Maili is Hawaii’s 92nd traffic fatality of 2018
  Former firefighter found guilty in road rage-fueled fatal shooting

NATIONAL HEADLINES

Family finds mice in winter boots while shopping at K-Mart

Shasta Riederer and her two sons took the animals home and then released them into the wild.
4h
World Mental Health Day brings mental health awareness to the forefront

The World Health Organization reports that half of all mental illness begins by age 14, but most cases go undetected and untreated
4h

SPORTS

Punahou alum Hosoda makes for Lewis & Clark football

By 

David McCracken

Published 35m at 12:03 PM
LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. Wyoming

Live blog for Rainbow Warrior football vs. Wyoming.
By 

David McCracken

October 6