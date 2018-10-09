Skip to content
No tsunami threat to Hawaii after large quake rocks Papua New Guinea
The 7.3-magnitude quake rattled Papua New Guinea on Wednesday morning.
By
HNN Staff
Published 1h at 11:19 AM
Attorney sought dismissal for Kauai murder case
By
HNN Staff
Published 3h at 9:13 AM
His farm is buried under lava, but he can't find relief from payments on his state agricultural loan
By
Allyson Blair
Published 4h at 8:30 AM
Big Island policeman accused of stealing drug evidence won't be charged
By
HNN Staff
Published 4h at 7:43 AM
Forecast: Windward and mauka showers for much of the day
By
Ben Gutierrez
Published 4:29 AM at 4:29 AM
Dow industrials sink 831 points as tech companies plunge
By
MARLEY JAY and
STAN CHOE
Published 4:11 AM at 4:11 AM
86
Currently in
Honolulu, HI
Full Forecast
Excavator gets stuck in He’eia while removing invasive plants
By
HNN Staff
Published October 9, 2018 at 10:33 PM
Excavator gets stuck in He’eia while removing invasive plants
An excavator got stuck in mud in He’eia Tuesday.
By
HNN Staff
October 9
October 9
Native Hawaiian Convention to wrap up in Waikiki Wednesday
The Native Hawaiian Convention in Waikiki held a forum for candidates for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs' board of trustees Tuesday.
By
HNN Staff
October 9
October 9
To address spike in traffic deaths, councilwoman wants city to adopt a new traffic safety initiative
Statewide, there have been 92 traffic deaths so far this year, 32 of which were pedestrians. With the spike in fatalities, there's a new push at Honolulu Hale to help save lives.
By
Ashley Nagaoka
October 9
October 9
Kauai police continue investigating deadly hit-and-run; tips wanted
By
Dillon Ancheta
Fire destroys a Maui house, causing $260K in damage
By
HNN Staff
Strike of hotel workers stretches into its second day
By
Rick Daysog
The Garden Isle lands among top 16 U.S. destinations for honeymooners
Can you feel the love tonight? According to a new ranking by travel website expedia.com, honeymooners on Kauai sure can.
By
Dillon Ancheta
October 9
October 9
Tuesday Evening Weather
Trade winds are here for now, but not for long
By
Jennifer Robbins
October 9
October 9
Target looking to hire 1,000 Hawaii residents for holiday season
By
Dillon Ancheta
Published October 9, 2018 at 4:13 PM
Pedestrian struck 3 times in Maili is Hawaii’s 92nd traffic fatality of 2018
By
HNN Staff
Published October 9, 2018 at 3:53 PM
Former firefighter found guilty in road rage-fueled fatal shooting
Published October 9, 2018 at 3:53 PM
Climate Change in Hawaii
HNN Hurricane Center
Vote for Hawaii's Teachers!
Campaign 2018
Famous for staying open during natural disasters, Waffle House closes 21 restaurants
By
RNN Staff
Published 21m at 12:18 PM
By
RNN Staff
Published 21m at 12:18 PM
Hurricane Michael weakens to Category 3 as it moves into Georgia
By
RNN Staff
Published 1h at 11:14 AM
Sears may be on the brink of bankruptcy
Published 2h at 10:37 AM
Family finds mice in winter boots while shopping at K-Mart
Shasta Riederer and her two sons took the animals home and then released them into the wild.
4h
4h
World Mental Health Day brings mental health awareness to the forefront
The World Health Organization reports that half of all mental illness begins by age 14, but most cases go undetected and untreated
4h
4h
Punahou alum Hosoda makes for Lewis & Clark football
Former Punahou wide receiver Heisman Hosoda made history this past weekend, setting Lewis & Clark College’s single-game reception record with 17 catches in a 34-22 loss to Puget Sound.
By
David McCracken
Published 35m at 12:03 PM
Ah Mow-Santos: ‘Why can’t we start fighting from the beginning?’
By
David McCracken
1h
1h
Rolovich: QB McDonald to return against BYU
By
Kainoa Carlson
October 9
October 9
Warriors edge out Wyoming, 17-13, claim Paniolo Trophy
By
David McCracken
October 6
October 6
LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. Wyoming
Live blog for Rainbow Warrior football vs. Wyoming.
By
David McCracken
October 6
October 6
Hawaii teacher’s big idea: Create a statewide competition to celebrate young musical talent
By
Jim Mendoza
With on-campus center, Aiea High teacher wants to steer students to health care careers
By
Jim Mendoza
Teachers go door-to-door to urge voters to support surcharge to fund education
By
Casey Lund
At a tiny school on the Big Island, this teacher wants her kids to reach for the stars
By
Jim Mendoza
Battle over constitutional amendment heats up as state’s highest court to hear challenge
By
Mahealani Richardson
Dozens of Mauna Loa mac nut products recalled over potential E. coli concerns
By
HNN Staff
GRAPHIC: ‘Black, hairy tongue’: Yes, this really happens
By
Kimberly L. Wright
Sunrise Shape Up: Flexibility and Agility
By
Steve Uyehara
Hawaii Students Can Sign up for Flu Shots at School
By
Healthier Hawaii: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
By
Fisherman rescues 4-foot alligator from cold waters of Lake Michigan
By
Famous for staying open during natural disasters, Waffle House closes 21 restaurants
By
RNN Staff
Hurricane Michael crashes tree in man's yard
Hurricane Michael weakens to Category 3 as it moves into Georgia
By
RNN Staff
Sears may be on the brink of bankruptcy
Local Connection: Monster Home Regulations
Local Connection: Something Different With Rail
Local Connection: Mazie Hirono’s Choice Words
Local Connection: Ige and Hawaii’s Slowing Economy
Local Connection: Pahoa’s Recovery