HNN Weather App on iPhone and Android

Don't forget to download the Hawaii News Now Weather app for your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch in the iTunes app store! The app is also available for your android devices in Google Play.

Hawaii News Now Weather App (iPhone & iPad): http://hine.ws/iphonewx

Hawaii News Now Weather App (Android): http://hine.ws/androidwx

The app is free and features radar, vertical and horizontal map display with looping, the highest resolution satellite cloud imagery available, exclusive Road Weather Index, color-coded weather alerts arranged by severity, 10-day, daily and hourly forecasts.



You also have the option of storm and tropical tracks. When a system enters the Central Pacific track it with our app!



The app also features earthquake plotting, just tap on an earthquake to display its detail.



When you open the app, the radar uses GPS to automatically center itself to your current location. You can also save locations to quickly find current weather information and forecasts.



The radar uses Google Maps, and has layers that you can turn on or off to customize your view. You can also watch the latest Hawaii Weather Now video forecasts.



Features

250 meter radar, the highest resolution available

Future radar to see where severe weather is headed

High resolution satellite cloud imagery

Current weather updated multiple times per hour

Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models

Ability to add and save your favorite locations

A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather

To get your hands on the latest weather technology from HNN, go to the iTunes app store or the Google Play store and search "Hawaii Weather Now" or click the following links.



On your desktop computer go to HawaiiNewsNow.com and check out our Interactive radar.



