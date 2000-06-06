Home - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

  • 'Bows take series opener off San Jose State

    Friday, March 24 2017 5:22 AM EDT2017-03-24 09:22:21 GMT
    The University of Hawai'i (12-8) baseball team got off to a great start to the San José State (9-11) series on Thursday night at Les Murakami Stadium, claiming the smooth 6-2 victory with a wire-to-wire win.   

  • Spring camp comes to a close for the Rainbow Warriors

    Friday, March 24 2017 4:48 AM EDT2017-03-24 08:48:53 GMT
    Under the lights at T.C. Ching Field Thursday night, the University of Hawaii football team put on the pads for the final time until fall camp. The last of 15 spring practices was a controlled scrimmage that began with a long Dru Brown touchdown pass to Dylan Collie and ended with Brown hooking up with John Ursua in the other end zone. 

  • Mamiya takes home Pipe Pro Junior title

    Thursday, March 23 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-03-23 19:02:35 GMT
    In one of the most historical Pro Junior moments ever, Barron Mamiya (North Shore, HAW), 16, took out his third consecutive victory at the World Surf League (WSL) Pipe Pro Junior today in flawless, 6-8 foot barreling surf. The event featured electrifying performances with some of the highest scoring and greatest conditions ever witnessed in a junior competition, all taking place at world-famous Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore.

