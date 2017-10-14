Fire ignites aboard vessel stuck in Waikiki waters

Crews rescued 20 fishermen from a boat that ran aground off Kaimana Beach late Tuesday.

Crews rescued 20 fishermen from a boat that ran aground off Kaimana Beach late Tuesday.

A 79-foot fishing vessel will remain grounded in shallow waters off Waikiki's Kaimana Beach after attempts to remove it during high tide on Friday were unsuccessful.

A 79-foot fishing vessel will remain grounded in shallow waters off Waikiki's Kaimana Beach after attempts to remove it during high tide on Friday were unsuccessful.

Fishing boat remains grounded off Waikiki as new salvage attempt fails

Fishing boat remains grounded off Waikiki as new salvage attempt fails

Multiple agencies are responding to a fire aboard the Pacific Paradise, a fishing vessel stuck in shallow waters off Waikiki.

Witnesses reported seeing thick black smoke coming from the vessel mid-morning Saturday.

Coast Guard officials say they were informed of the fire just after 10 a.m. They continue to enforce a 500 ft. safety zone around the boat.

Officials say four units and a chopper are responding. The Coast Guard is battling the flames from a special fire response vessel.

There were reports of workers on board the ship when the fire started. No injuries were immediately reported.

The 79-foot fishing vessel ran aground off Kaimana Beach late Tuesday night and has been stuck since. Salvage crews did make previous attempts to remove the vessel Friday, but failed after an hours-long operation.

Some mobile users may need to click here for more photos.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.