Fire ignites aboard vessel stuck in Waikiki waters - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

BREAKING

Fire ignites aboard vessel stuck in Waikiki waters

(Image: Big Wave Dave Surf Co.) (Image: Big Wave Dave Surf Co.)
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Multiple agencies are responding to a fire aboard the Pacific Paradise, a fishing vessel stuck in shallow waters off Waikiki. 

Witnesses reported seeing thick black smoke coming from the vessel mid-morning Saturday.

Coast Guard officials say they were informed of the fire just after 10 a.m. They continue to enforce a 500 ft. safety zone around the boat.

Officials say four units and a chopper are responding. The Coast Guard is battling the flames from a special fire response vessel. 

There were reports of workers on board the ship when the fire started. No injuries were immediately reported.

The 79-foot fishing vessel ran aground off Kaimana Beach late Tuesday night and has been stuck since. Salvage crews did make previous attempts to remove the vessel Friday, but failed after an hours-long operation.

Some mobile users may need to click here for more photos. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly