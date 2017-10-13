Fishing boat remains grounded off Waikiki as new salvage attempt fails

A 79-foot fishing vessel will remain grounded in shallow waters off Waikiki's Kaimana Beach after attempts to remove it during high tide on Friday were unsuccessful.

Late Tuesday night, crews rescued 20 fishermen from the Pacific Paradise after it ran aground near the Waikiki Natatorium. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the incident involved foreign nationals from Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines who were working on the long-line fishing boat.

Salvage crews tried to remove the vessel on Friday, but an hours-long operation failed. High tide on Friday was just before 11:30 a.m., but crews worked until the middle of the afternoon trying to drag it into the open ocean.

High tide on Saturday is expected at around 12:30 p.m., and authorities will wait until then to make another attempt at the boat's removal – the third consecutive day in which crews will attempt to remove the grounded vessel.

