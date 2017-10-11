Boat carrying foreign fishermen runs aground off Kaimana Beach

Crews rescued 20 fishermen from a boat that ran aground off Kaimana Beach late Tuesday.

The 79-foot fishing vessel Pacific Paradise ran aground near the Natatorium just before 11:30 p.m. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the incident involves foreign nationals from Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines who work on a long-line fishing boat.

Officials say only the captain is an American citizen.

According to the Coast Guard, the distress call did not come from the fishing boat itself but three eyewitnesses.

A Diamond Head area resident who saw all the activity last night told Hawaii News Now it was a pretty hectic scene involving the Honolulu Fire Department's helicopter, rescue boats, jet skis and surfboards -- all used in an attempt to help get the fishermen off the sinking vessel and onto the Coast Guard rescue boat.

A total of 17 people were successfully moved from the fishing vessel to the Coast Guard rescue boat and taken to shore. Three others were hoisted up in a rescue basket by crews on a Coast Guard helicopter and flown to the Kalaeloa Coast Guard Base.

According to Emergency Medical Services, no one was injured.

Everyone has since been relocated at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor where they’re standing by at Pier 17 while officials figure out what to do next.

Officials say since they are foreign nationals, it's unclear right now what will happen to them -- if they'll be flown out or if officials will wait until they can be put on another boat.

An investigation is underway and the Coast Guard does have an overflight of the area scheduled this morning to assess the scene — including whether there are any fuel leaks or oil spills as a result of the crash.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources will be in charge of overseeing the salvage operation, though it’s unclear how long it might take for the boat removal to happen.

This story will be updated.

