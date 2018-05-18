Business Report: More on America's busiest airports

Following up on yesterday’s figures, here are the busiest airports, re-ordered by the number of passengers coming in from other countries. I’ll tell you right off the bat Honolulu moves up the ranking to 14th place with 5 million international arrivals last year. JFK is far and away the busiest with 31 million foreign arrivals – LAX and Miami are distant second and third – for every two international arrivals they each have, JFK has three. Then we have three airports with roughly 12 million foreign arrivals a year – O’Hare, SFO and Newark. O’Hare gets a lot of Canadians. Atlanta, Houston, DFW and Dulles come next.

