USGS on volcano rumors: 'Don't believe everything you read'

An overflight of the Kilauea eruption conducted Wednesday, May 16, 2018. (Image: USGS)

As news about the recent Kilauea eruptions spreads worldwide, so do the rumors. And that has USGS officials sending this warning: Be cautious and don’t believe everything you see on the internet.

The USGS said on Thursday that these “false rumors” are causing “unnecessary anxiety and confusion.”

“Particularly disturbing are individuals who take a kernel of truth (for example, data from vetted scientific papers), twist it into a lump of misinformation, and then present a skewed view of that data as fact,” the USGS said, in a statement. “Please beware of spurious reports, and don’t believe everything you read on social media—unless it’s posted by a known and trusted source.”

For example, just on Tuesday, Hawaii County officials responded to rumors about an impending “mega-tsunami” that would affect several islands as a result of volcanic activity. Geologists addressed the rumors, saying there’s no evidence to suggest a major earthquake is imminent.

If you're unsure of where you're getting your information, USGS officials want to let you know about a variety of websites that will offer the most up-to-date, reliable information.

Here are some websites to refer to:

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.