HPD launches murder investigation after man dies from injuries in Waikiki assault

HPD launches murder investigation after man dies from injuries in Waikiki assault

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file) (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Honolulu police have launched a murder investigation after a 29-year-old man died from injuries sustained in an assault in Waikiki late February.

Police said the victim was found unresponsive on a sidewalk on Feb. 20 at around 2 p.m.

Paramedics transported him to the hospital, but he later died on March 1.

On March 7, police reclassified the case to a murder after learning that the victim had been assaulted.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Cesarin Perez on suspicion of second-degree murder Thursday night.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police are still investigating the case.

This story may be updated.

