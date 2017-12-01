Petition: In wake of sex abuse scandal, Kamehameha Schools should apologize to victims

Some Kamehameha Schools alumni are demanding a public apology for the victims of past sex abuse — and the community at large.

Jacob Aki, a 2013 graduate, posted a petition online Friday that lamented the school's failure to protect dozens of students who were sexually abused by a psychiatrist who acted as a consultant for the school.

"My hope is that the petition pressures the school to say something, to do something. and you know, seek justice for those 34 individuals that were harmed," Aki said. "I'm not sure what justice is gonna look like but to repay them for all those years of pain ... to reassure us that something like this will never happen again."

Over nearly three decades, from 1958 to 1985, Dr. Robert Browne sexually abused boys at Kamehameha Schools, victims say and the school has acknowledged, and he made clear to them that they had to keep quiet about the assaults. In 1991, after being confronted by a victim, he committed suicide.

The school has said that it cannot not publicly discuss the case because of pending lawsuits, but leaders have taken numerous steps to increase student health and safety, including starting a 24/7 hotline for people to report any wrongdoing.

To read the school's full statement, click here.

HIDDEN BETRAYAL: THE KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS SEX ABUSE SCANDAL

