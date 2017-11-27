IN FULL: Kamehameha Schools responds to sex abuse scandal

There's been a dramatic turn in a lawsuit by 34 men and families over sexual abuse by a Hawaii psychiatrist.

Here's the full statement from Kamehameha Schools in response to the sex abuse scandal that's set to go to trial:

Kamehameha Schools is deeply saddened by the hardship endured by the individuals who have come forward in court.

Out of respect for them and their families, we agreed with all parties to a court-approved Protective Order that precludes us from publicly discussing the case. We continue to honor that agreement.

We consider the care and protection of our children to be our most important responsibility, and we continually work to enhance the ways in which we carry out that kuleana.

We have re-focused our student health and safety efforts through a central office called Malama Ola; required various awareness and safety training for all of our campus and administrative employees; and improved the rigor of background checks for all new employees, volunteers and vendors. Most recently, Kamehameha has implemented a system-wide, 24/7 helpline (Hi?ikua) for our students and families to report any activities that may present physical danger or social/emotional harm to themselves or others.

Most importantly, safety begins with each of us, the employees, administrators, faculty and staff of Kamehameha, who have the kuleana to protect and guide our haumana on their educational journey, keeping them safe and secure along the way.

We take this matter very seriously and do not tolerate any conduct that endangers the health and safety of our students. This has deeply impacted all of us, and as we work toward resolution in everyone’s best interest we trust that we will all find a way to heal together as one ‘ohana. Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the plaintiffs and their families.

