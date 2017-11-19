Hokulea says a hui hou to Hana as they head to next neighbor island stop

Hokulea and her crew wrapped up a visit to Maui with a celebration of limu, or seaweed.

While stopping over in Hana for the 'Mahalo Hawaii' sail around the state, the crew participated in the 9th annual Limu Festival to raise awareness for healthy shorelines and ecosystems.

The public had the chance to step foot aboard the traditional sailing canoe, and talk story with crew members.

“Celebrating limu and Hana is one way we keep the Promise to Pae Aina. Going forward, we will seek to be makawalu in our thoughts and actions: like the he'e with his eight tentacles, we will move forward, feeling and searching from many directions to understand our surroundings and make pono choices for our future," Na Mamo O Mu'olea VP Claudia Kalaola said.

The event is an annual community favorite with hundreds attending to learn about the value and importance of limu in the Hawaiian culture.

Hokulea will now sail to Kaunakakai Molokai, expected to port on Monday.

