Hokulea arrives in Hana for latest stop on 'mahalo' tour

Throngs of people crowded the Hana coast on Friday afternoon to witness Hokulea's arrival, the voyaging canoe's first outer-island port visit since the beginning of her 'Mahalo, Hawaii' sail.

Hokulea and her crew are planning a series of stops "in recognition and celebration of the contributions families, employers, and communities made to help take Hokule?a and Hikianalia across the world's oceans."

Dozens of keiki and other Maui residents greeted crew members as they pulled in to dock, singing songs to celebrate the ship's arrival.

The crew recently concluded a three-day sail to mark the Makahiki season, which honors the god Lono.

They'll head to Kaunakakai, Molokai next week for a series of educational activities before finishing the year with a stop in Waianae's Pokai Bay.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.