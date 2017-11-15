'I'm shook up': Vigilant cabbie helped authorities find Hawaii escapee

The state has said they're conducting an exhaustive investigation to determine how "psychopathic" killer Randall Saito was able to escape from the Hawaii State Hospital and fly to California on Sunday, all before hospital officials notified authorities of the escape.

Q&A: We asked the state about security protocols at the State Hospital. Here's what they said

Randall Saito, the "psychopathic" killer who escaped from the Hawaii State Hospital, was captured by Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in Modesto California after a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest by Hawaii’s Attorney General.

The circuit court judge who deemed Randall Saito insane and committed him to the state hospital back in 1981 was a controversial figure accused of corruption and had a troubled history himself.

A strange conversation and a vigilant cabbie are the reasons escaped killer Randall Saito is behind bars Wednesday.

Yellow Cab told reporters in California that Randall Saito, the "psychopathic" Hawaii State Hospital patient who escaped Sunday morning and flew to California — hours before he was even reported missing — called a cab on Tuesday from a hotel in Stockton, Calif.

That driver didn't have a good feeling about Saito, saying he talked to her at length and came off as "weird."

That night, she was watching the news and saw Saito's picture. "I looked up and I was like, 'Woah, he was in my cab yesterday,'" she said, "I had a psychopath loose in my cab with me," said the driver, who asked that her name not be used. "I feel very blessed that I'm alive."

She called her dispatcher and told her he'd likely be calling back again for another ride. She said Saito told her during the ride that he was ultimately trying to get someone to take him to Nevada, Las Vegas or Lake Tahoe. "I'm going to be here for a short, brief amount of time."

On Wednesday morning, Saito called Yellow Cab again, requesting the same driver, she refused. Yellow Cab sent someone else to pick him up and called authorities.

Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office swooped in when the cab driver stopped at a gas station.

"There was cop cars everywhere," said Michael Craven who was at the gas station when Saito was arrested, and told KPIX in California that law enforcement converged on the area quickly, "They just all swarmed in. ... They handled it amazingly."

Saito, 59, escaped from the Hawaii State Hospital Sunday morning, called a cab to pick him up at Kaneohe Community Park, flew to Maui on a chartered flight and caught a Hawaiian Airlines flight to San Jose, Calif.

He arrived in California on Sunday night, two hours before the State Hospital informed police that he was missing.

On Wednesday, state authorities acknowledged a "major breakdown" in protocols at the Kaneohe facility, and said it shouldn't have taken so long for authorities to be notified.

A nationwide warrant for Saito's arrest went out Tuesday, after officials he was no longer on the island.

