'I'm shook up': Vigilant cabbie helped authorities find Hawaii escapee

The circuit court judge who deemed Randall Saito insane and committed him to the state hospital back in 1981 was a controversial figure accused of corruption and had a troubled history himself.More >>
The circuit court judge who deemed Randall Saito insane and committed him to the state hospital back in 1981 was a controversial figure accused of corruption and had a troubled history himself.More >>
Randall Saito, the "psychopathic" killer who escaped from the Hawaii State Hospital, was captured by Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in Modesto California after a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest by Hawaii’s Attorney General.More >>
Randall Saito, the "psychopathic" killer who escaped from the Hawaii State Hospital, was captured by Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in Modesto California after a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest by Hawaii’s Attorney General.More >>
The state has said they're conducting an exhaustive investigation to determine how "psychopathic" killer Randall Saito was able to escape from the Hawaii State Hospital and fly to California on Sunday, all before hospital officials notified authorities of the escape.More >>
The state has said they're conducting an exhaustive investigation to determine how "psychopathic" killer Randall Saito was able to escape from the Hawaii State Hospital and fly to California on Sunday, all before hospital officials notified authorities of the escape.More >>
PHOTOS: Hawaiian Air welcome first Airbus A321neoMore >>
PHOTOS: Hawaiian Air welcome first Airbus A321neoMore >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu City Lights Christmas tree arrivesMore >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu City Lights Christmas tree arrivesMore >>
SLIDESHOW: Black Friday 2017 DealsMore >>
SLIDESHOW: Black Friday 2017 DealsMore >>
PHOTOS: Queen Liliuokalani's death remembered 100 years laterMore >>
PHOTOS: Queen Liliuokalani's death remembered 100 years laterMore >>
PHOTOS: Season 8 'Hawaii Five-0 Sunset on the Beach'More >>
PHOTOS: 'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 set visitMore >>